At least 15 Oppn parties to jointly contest 2024 polls

At least 15 Opposition parties decide to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Patna meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 23 2023, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 17:51 ist
Opposition leaders in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 15 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour-long meeting, during which leaders of the parties present expressed their views, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together.

"We had a good meeting and several leaders expressed their views during the meeting. 17 parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly," he told reporters.

Read | Leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi welcoming Rahul: J P Nadda on opposition meet

Kumar, who hosted the first such meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the national interest as it was trying to change the country's history.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

"We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward," he said.

"We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said,"We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology".

Read | Decision on Delhi ordinance issue will be taken before Monsoon Session, says Mallikarjun Kharge

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as "Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement".

"We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP," she said, adding that "the BJP wants to change history but we'll ensure that history is saved".

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved 'Bharat Mata'.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress
Patna
Bihar
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Nitish Kumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: Study

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: Study

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

 