Nine including Supriyo take oath as ministers in Bengal

Bengal cabinet rejig: Nine including Babul Supriyo take oath as ministers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 16:31 ist
Babul Supriyo file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers in West Bengal on Wednesday, in a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan.

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge.

Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

 

West Bengal
Babul Supriyo
Indian Politics
Mamata Banerjee

