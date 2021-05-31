Bengal stands up to bullies: Mahua Moitra responds to the Centre-WB row gen-Z style

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted a gif captioning it "Bengal stands up to bullies" minutes after Mamata shot off a letter to PM Modi over the transfer ob Bengal's Chief Secretary.

Bengal stands up to bullies pic.twitter.com/SMajqHVQFG — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 31, 2021

The gif shows a young cat clawing at what looks like the stuffed toy of a tiger.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a sharp retort in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state government will not relieve Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for Central duty as he is needed for Covid-19 management in the state.

