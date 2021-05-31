On Centre vs WB row, Mahua Moitra's 'gif jibe'

Bengal stands up to bullies: Mahua Moitra responds to the Centre-WB row gen-Z style

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2021, 10:54 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 11:57 ist
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted a gif captioning it "Bengal stands up to bullies" minutes after Mamata shot off a letter to PM Modi over the transfer ob Bengal's Chief Secretary.

The gif shows a young cat clawing at what looks like the stuffed toy of a tiger.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a sharp retort in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state government will not relieve Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for Central duty as he is needed for Covid-19 management in the state.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
TMC
Mahua Moitra
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

DH Toon | Imprisoned hopes of 'Achche din' turn 7

DH Toon | Imprisoned hopes of 'Achche din' turn 7

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

 