Bhupendra Singh is new Uttar Pradesh BJP president

His appointment is seen as the BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 25 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The BJP on Thursday appointed Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Bhupendra Chaudhary as the party's chief in the state.

His appointment is seen as the BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

With the appointment of Chaudhary, also the state Minister for Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the BJP will be headed by a Jat leader, after O P Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan. He replaces Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

As the chief minister hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state president. 

In Tripura, Rajiv Bhattacharya has been appointed as the new party president. And in Himachal Pradesh, the party has appointed Saudan Singh as the election in-charge of the state and Devendra Singh Rana as the co-incharge. 

(With inputs from PTI)

BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics

