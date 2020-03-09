Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Who is UK-based CM aspirant Pushpam Priya? 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and other big players of Bihar politics have a new competitor in the race of becoming the next chief minister of Bihar. And the new entrant is a London-based candidate, that adds a new twist to the story.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, who has announced her desire to become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 2020 Assembly Elections. She is not devoid of political background, as her father is a former MLC of Janata Dal (United), Vinod Choudhary, and she has pursued her higher education in London.

She announced her desire in social media, where she termed her party as 'Plurals'. Her post reads, "Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Reject bullshit politics, join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. "The tagline of her poster is "Plurals has arrived" and also "Join me to take the power back". The official website of the party, "www.pushpampc.com" shows her educational background as "MA in Development Studies from Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, UK" and also, "Master of Public Administration, from London School of Economics and Political Science, UK".

The website describes the Plurals as, "not just a political party, but a political revolution, which is based on the idea that every life is valuable and deserves to be treated as an end in itself and not merely as means to an end. Diversity is our strength and progress is possible only when everyone governs." The party has its own manifesto as well, among other things.