Bihar BJP to visit people, cadres in bid to take on 'unholy' JD(U)-RJD alliance

In attempt to take on the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) ahead of the 2024 general elections and the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP has planned 'pravas' of senior leaders in each district of the state to connect with voters and its own cadres to expose the 'unholy alliance' of JD(U), RJD and others.

The BJP is also planning to be more aggressive against the ruling alliance.

As per the plan, members of Bihar BJP's core group will hold meetings with influential and intellectual local people in each district and also interact with the cadres.

"The party's state leadership will design a programme to establish connection with the rural population to boost the morale of the cadres in order to make the organisation future-ready to contest elections on its own," a party insider said.

The party cadres will be the focus of all the BJP activities in Bihar as the state leadership has learnt that there is anger against the BJP leadership and ministers of the previous NDA government in state.

"Party cadre plays a key role in the electoral success of any political party and it has come to our notice that there is some anger among the workers at the ground level against BJP's ministers in the previous government. Our leaders will reach out to the workers across the state to pacify their anger and motivate them to work for the party so that this unholy RJD, JD(U) alliance is dislodged in the next elections," the party insider said.

On the organisational front, the Bihar BJP has been asked to focus on 'booth management' by forming committees at each booth and appointing 'Panna Pramukhs' to start engagement with the voters and make the party visible across the state.

"During a recent meeting of the state BJP's core group with the central leadership in Delhi, the state unit was directed to strengthen the party at the booth level and reach out to the villages. Special focus will given to the constituencies held by our former alliance partner JD(U), as those constituencies were neglected or ignored by us till now," a senior BJP functionary said.

Another senior leader explained that the idea is to reach out to those communities that were so far been taken care of by JD(U).

"So many welfare and development schemes were announced by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, but Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar took credit for them as we were in an alliance. Our workers will tell these communities that it was the Modi government that took the decisions for their welfare," he said.

The Bihar BJP is also planning to hold 'pol-khol' rallies across the state, to tell people how Nitish Kumar has not only betrayed the BJP, but also the people of the state.