India Political Updates: 'Use social media to spread word on how India changed under Modi govt,' says Yogi Adityanath
India Political Updates: 'Use social media to spread word on how India changed under Modi govt,' says Yogi Adityanath
updated: May 30 2023, 07:46 ist
Track political updates from all across India, only with DH!
07:45
Nirmala Sitharaman defends government record on China issue
"He (Rahul Gandhi) should be ashamed of taunting the Indian government on the China issue when he is briefed by the Chinese Ambassador. However, he doesn't listen to what our PM says on the issue. Whenever he (PM) speaks in Parliament on this issue, Congress leaders either walk out or shout at their loudest voices to disrupt his speech": FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai. (ANI)
07:04
Use social media to spread word on how India changed under Modi govt: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said social media can be used to spread the word about how India has changed over the past nine years under the Narendra Modi government.
Addressing social media influencers during a programme organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, he said India's stature has increased on the global stage and said that social media has also played an important role in this.
07:03
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence on Monday evening. The interaction between the two leaders took place after a meeting of the BJP with Sitharaman
07:02
Goa plans to adopt 'best' practices of three BJP-ruled states
To improve governance in the state, Goa government mulling to adopt the "best practices" from threeBJP-ruled states, that are, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking to reporters, said that several issues of Goa were discussed in the meeting of NITI Ayog and Chief Ministers.
Nirmala Sitharaman defends government record on China issue
"He (Rahul Gandhi) should be ashamed of taunting the Indian government on the China issue when he is briefed by the Chinese Ambassador. However, he doesn't listen to what our PM says on the issue. Whenever he (PM) speaks in Parliament on this issue, Congress leaders either walk out or shout at their loudest voices to disrupt his speech": FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai. (ANI)
Use social media to spread word on how India changed under Modi govt: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said social media can be used to spread the word about how India has changed over the past nine years under the Narendra Modi government.
Addressing social media influencers during a programme organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, he said India's stature has increased on the global stage and said that social media has also played an important role in this.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence on Monday evening. The interaction between the two leaders took place after a meeting of the BJP with Sitharaman
Goa plans to adopt 'best' practices of three BJP-ruled states
To improve governance in the state, Goa government mulling to adopt the "best practices" from threeBJP-ruled states, that are, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking to reporters, said that several issues of Goa were discussed in the meeting of NITI Ayog and Chief Ministers.