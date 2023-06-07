India Political Updates: Digvijay Singh says BJP trying to communalise Odisha train tragedy

Amid wrestlers' protest, the government has invited them for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah. In a tweet, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues". Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot is contemplating walking out of the party and may indicate his next move on June 11, the death anniversary of his late father Rajesh Pilot. Track all the political news from across India only with DH!
Defeated Karnataka BJP MLAs wait for a platform to vent
Several defeated lawmakers and candidates are seething at the BJP’s failure to give them a platform to be heard, with many of them itching to spill the beans on why the party lost the May 10 Assembly election.It was only on Sunday that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with defeated MLAs of Belagavi district, a move that came a full three weeks after the BJP’s abysmal poll defeat.
Read more
Anurag Thakur invites protesting wrestlers for talks
The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues".
Read more
Digvijay Singh says BJP trying to communalise Odisha tragedy
Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis perform Bhoomi Poojan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Temple
Photo credit: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis