India Political Updates: Digvijay Singh says BJP trying to communalise Odisha train tragedy

Amid wrestlers' protest, the government has invited them for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah. In a tweet, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues". Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot is contemplating walking out of the party and may indicate his next move on June 11, the death anniversary of his late father Rajesh Pilot.