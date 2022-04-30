BJP conspiring to divide Hindus in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused the BJP of conspiring to divide Hindus in the state.

Thackeray made the comments during his online address to Shiv Sena's district chiefs from Konkan region, and from western and north Maharashtra, according to the points shared by the party from his speech.

Without naming the BJP, Thackeray alleged that it was trying to paint Maharashtra as "anti-Hindu" as it allegedly did in the cases of West Bengal and Kerala - both non-BJP ruled states.

The BJP has been targeting its erstwhile ally, the Shiv Sena, over the issue of Hindutva ever since the Thackeray-led party formed government in Maharashtra by joining hands with the NCP and the Congress. "We always say Maharashtra shows the direction. Now, Maharashtra should show the direction again…It is the BJP's conspiracy to divide Hindus and Marathis and non-Marathis in Maharashtra," Thackeray as alleged.

Interacting with media persons after Thackeray's address to the party leaders, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters here that the former laid emphasis on building the party organisation.

Thackeray also made a pitch for retaliation if political attacks are made on the Shiv Sena, Raut said. "He (Thackeray) said we will need to unmask the pretentious elements. There is no challenge of duplicate Hindutvavadis before the Shiv Sena," Raut said. The Parliamentarian added that Thackeray also expressed his resolve to visit parts of Maharashtra in the near future.

