BJP's 'Operation Lotus' meant to break AAP: Sisodia

BJP continuing with 'Operation Lotus' to break AAP: Manish Sisodia

Earlier, the AAP leaders had alleged that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 20 crore each to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 12:19 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Reacting to Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan's arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of continuing with its 'Operation Lotus' to "break" the AAP leaders.

Khan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, officials said.

Also Read | CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: CM Arvind Kejriwal

"First, they arrested Satyendar Jain but there is no evidence against him in court. They raided my residence. Nothing was found. Then they initiated a fake probe against Kailash Gahlot, and now they arrested Amanatullah Khan. Operation Lotus continues to break each leader of AAP," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, the AAP leaders had alleged that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 20 crore each to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister even brought a confidence motion in the Assembly last month to prove all the AAP MLAs were with him and asserted that 'Operation Lotus' had failed in Delhi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
Manish Sisodia
BJP
India News
Delhi
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

From classroom to the concert stage, a jazz story

From classroom to the concert stage, a jazz story

'Pedro' review: When the unsaid haunts you

'Pedro' review: When the unsaid haunts you

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

Bamboo decor: A growing trend

Bamboo decor: A growing trend

Why 'Sita Ramam' is the dessert of the season

Why 'Sita Ramam' is the dessert of the season

DH Toon | Prioritising eco reforms, despite her...

DH Toon | Prioritising eco reforms, despite her...

How will the earth look in 20 years?

How will the earth look in 20 years?

 