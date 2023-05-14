BJP councillor Pawan Sehrawat returns to AAP

BJP councillor Pawan Sehrawat on Sunday returned to Aam Aadmi Party's fold and said it was like "coming back to my family".

AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak made the announcement during a press conference here.

The Bawana councillor had joined the BJP in February, ahead of a crucial MCD House meeting, and had alleged that he felt "suffocated" due to "corruption" in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Pathak said Sehrawat has returned to the AAP and he been welcomed back in the party.

"I have returned to my family (AAP) today. And, we will take forward the work of the AAP and work shoulder-to-shoulder with CM Kejriwal," Sehrawat told reporters.