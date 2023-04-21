BJP Himachal chief resigns ahead of Shimla civic polls

Months after the party lost the assembly polls in the state, Suresh Kashyap - the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal Pradesh unit - has tendered his resignation citing personal issues. The resignation was submitted to party president J P Nadda, just days ahead of the Shimla civic body polls scheduled for May 2.

Soon after his resignation, Kashyap was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Read | BJP, Congress top leaders detour from Karnataka campaign into poll-bound Telangana

The tenure of Kashyap, who took over the position in July 2020 after the resignation of Rajeev Bindal, was set to end in July this year. Kashyap is a two-term MLA who was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He is likely to continue in the position till the party finds a replacement since organisational rejigs across several of the party’s state units are due.

Several names doing the rounds to replace Kashyap include Rajya Sabha MPs Sikandar Kumar and Indu Goswami, Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, former Speaker and Sulah MLA Vipin Parmar, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, and former Nahan MLA and former state president Rajiv Bindal.