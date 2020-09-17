BJP leaders wish PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, top BJP leaders on Thursday said India's stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of nation is an inspiration for them.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

Modi's life is dedicated to nation building and he is an inspiration for all party workers, Nadda said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Modi as most popular leader of the country and said he connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development.

Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying down a foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

"He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Singh said.

The ruling BJP celebrates Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' and organises public welfare activities across the country for a week.

Wishes poured in from across the world for Modi who turned 70 on Thursday.