BJP-led Centre fears Congress party's ideology: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP-led Central government feared his party's ideology and not him. Chidambaram declined to comment on voices of discontent within his party over the choice of candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha biennial polls.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination with authorities here for the Rajya Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu, the senior leader thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin and other allies of the DMK-Congress combine, including the Left parties. He said he has filed the nomination with all their support.

The nomination was submitted to authorities in the presence of all Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, including TN Congress Committee president K S Alagiri and Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, he said hinting at unity in the state unit over his choice. When this was conveyed to party top leader Sonia Gandhi, she expressed her happiness and appreciation, Chidambaram said.

Asked on recent CBI searches in premises related to his son and party MP Karti Chidambaram, the Congress leader said there was no necessity to express fresh views on Central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate. He referred to matters like the Aryan Khan drugs case and said people have already drawn their own conclusions.

"Come to your own conclusion." On why the Central government should be 'afraid' of him, Chidambaram said he did not feel that way. "Why they should fear me ? Am I a lion or tiger? I am a human being, but a man reflecting the Congress party," he said. Chidambaram said he championed the party's ideology in his writings and speeches. "I don't think they are afraid of me...they fear the Congress party's ideology."

To a question on the use of word 'union,' instead of Centre by the DMK, he said the Constitution uses the word 'union' and not the Central government.

To a question on voices of discontent within the party in picking the 10 candidates for the polls to the Upper House, Chidambaram said, "There are only 10 seats that we can win, they can give it to only 10 candidates, what will you do?"

On 'much more qualified candidates in other states' not given an opportunity, he asked, "How can I comment on that? I am not selecting the candidates, the Congress party selects the candidates. There are a number of qualified candidates, for example, I would be the first to say that there are many candidates more qualified than me in Congress party in India."

On BJP's allegation on forced conversion attempts (by some Christian groups), Chidambaram said he studied in Christian institutions like many others. "This is an absurd, false accusation," he added. "There are hundreds and thousands of children who are studying in Christian schools. There are several generations which have benefitted from Christian schools and colleges. Nobody has attempted to convert anyone. This is a false accusation. This must be nipped in the bud and I am sure the people of Tamil Nadu will nip it in the bud," the former Union minister said.

When asked why the BJP was coming up with such allegations, he said, "You could have asked the Prime Minister when he was here."

Earlier, Chidambaram called on Chief Minister M K Stalin here and thanked him. There are six vacancies from Tamil Nadu for the June 10 biennial Rajya Sabha polls. DMK's three nominees -- K R N Rajeshkumar, Thanjai Su Kalyanasundaram and R Girirajan -- have already filed their nominations.

The DMK had allotted one seat to its ally, the Congress. Besides Chidambaram, AIADMK's C Ve Shanmugam and R Dharmar submitted their nominations on Monday. All the six candidates are expected to be declared unopposed on June 3, the last date for withdrawal of candidature.