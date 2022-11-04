BJP likely to retain power in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh: Survey

BJP is likely to retain governments both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly elections, a survey claimed on Friday.

The India TV-Matrize opinion poll predicted a nearly two-third victory for the BJP in Gujarat, an improvement from the 2017 elections, while in Himachal Pradesh, the saffron party is likely to win comfortably but may lose a couple of seats from the polls five years ago.

In Gujarat, the survey predicted that the BJP may win 119 out of 182 seats while Congress is likely to win 59 seats. AAP, which is aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, may not get much traction and could end up with just two seats.

In the 2017 polls, BJP had won 99 seats while Congress had won 81 and others 2.

If one takes the voting percentage, the survey said the BJP may get 51.3 per cent, Congress 37.2 per cent and AAP 7.2 per cent. In 2017, BJP had got 48.8 per cent, Congress 42.3 per cent and ‘Others’ 8.9 per cent votes.

BJP is likely to retain power in Himachal bagging 41 (44 in 2017) out of 68 seats. Congress could win 25, an improvement from 21 that it won five years ago. Other parties could win two seats.

BJP may garner 46.2 per cent votes in Himachal while Congress can get 42.3 per cent, AAP2.3 per cent and other parties 9.2 per cent.