'BJP misleading people, faked docs of illegal colonies'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the BJP of misleading people by giving "fake" ownership papers to just 20 of the 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.

Sisodia's reaction came after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies earlier in the day.

"I want to ask Union Minister Hardeep Puri, have you changed the land use? Have you issued any notification? Without making any provision, BJP has handed over fake documents to 20 people," Sisodia said.

Pointing out that without regularisation, the BJP cannot accord permanent ownership to any home built on government or agricultural land, he claimed that the conveyance deeds distributed by Puri are "worthless" since there was no official notification on change of 'land use'.

"You cannot give property rights or permanent ownership to a family, whose home is built on government or agricultural land, without first regularising these unauthorised colonies," the deputy CM said.

Sisodia said while the Centre has now accepted that they are not regularising the unauthorised colonies, BJP's leaders continue to mislead people that they are regularising these colonies.

"BJP is misleading people by giving fake paper to 20 people out of 40 lakh people of unauthorized colonies. What will happen to 39,99,980 people? Will their homes be regular or not?" he said.

The deputy CM questioned the authenticity and validity of the registration papers provided by the BJP, pointing out that clause no 2 of their papers makes it clear that all existent laws will prevail and both the MCD and DDA have absolute authority to demolish any construction that is in contravention of the existing laws or master plan.

Calling it a bluff of the BJP, Sisodia said the party has betrayed the trust and hopes of 40 lakh residents living in unauthorised colonies by distributing the "fake" papers.

He further reinforced that BJP has not initiated any measure to regularise these unauthorised colonies despite their "bombastic promises" in Parliament and to the people of Delhi at public rallies and "much touted proclamations" to the media.

The BJP's claim that they are giving legal property and ownership rights to homes built on unauthorised land is "fraudulent", he alleged.