BJP mocks Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

The BJP on Thursday mocked the Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unity pitch for the Opposition as attempts to build their own political profiles and said it is basically an internal affair of its rivals.

These parties and leaders are it, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar or K Chandrashekar Rao or the Congress have neither capability nor strength to form a government, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, adding that their efforts are entirely aimed at building their own political profiles.

"As part of these efforts, Congress has also started to build its own political profile. It has nothing to do with the BJP. The Congress is perhaps trying to show Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR and Sharad Pawar that it is present everywhere unlike them. This is an internal affair of opposition parties," he said.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor hits backs at Nitish Kumar with Modi photos, deletes tweet later

The Rajya Sabha MP also slammed the Congress, alleging that it worked to break all elements which unified India, Indianness and Indian culture with its divisive vote bank politics built around caste, religion, language and region.

He also took a swipe at Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, who met several opposition leaders during his four-day trip to Delhi and stressed unity among non-BJP parties, saying the number three party in Bihar is talking of making a "main front" against the saffron party.

Also Read — Prashant Kishor may be helping BJP covertly: Nitish Kumar

The RJD and the BJP are the two largest parties in Bihar.

This is nothing but Kumar's effort to build his political profile, Trivedi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several party leaders embarked on a 3,570 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on Thursday, marking the beginning of a challenging journey through which the party is seeking to reach out to people and rejuvenate its organisation.