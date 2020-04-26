Nadda discusses COVID-19 with eminent personalities

BJP president J P Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 26 2020, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 03:34 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“Today, had a video conference with august people on political and economic scenarios around Covid-19 issue. Shared the work being done by the Union government and BJP to combat the pandemic along with taking effective measures to uplift the economy,” Nadda said in a series of tweets.

He also held deliberations with intellectuals through videoconferencing and shared various strategies of the government to tackle the situation arising due to the pandemic.

“An insightful conversation with acclaimed intellectuals through video conferencing. Shared various strategies and efforts of the Union government and BJP in combating COVID-19 and helping needy sections and asked for suggestions,” he said.

Nadda said the participants praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership in handling the crisis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
J P Nadda
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Pregnant with a pandemic

Pregnant with a pandemic

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

 