BJP releases list of six candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

BJP on Saturday released a list of six candidates to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The elections in Gujarat are set to be held on December 1 and 5. The counting will take place on December 8.

The candidates, who were able to make it to the second list of the BJP, are Mahendrabhai Padlia from Dhoraji, Mullubhai Bera from Khambhalia, Dhelibehan Maldebai Odedara from Kutiyana, Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya from Bhavnagar East, Hitesh Devji Vasava from Dediapada and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi.

Earlier, on November 10, the BJP released its first list of 160 candidates.

In the first list, the BJP had announced candidates for 83 seats going to polls in the first phase and 77 seats going to the polls in the second phase.

