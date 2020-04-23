BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred in country: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Modi government claiming that the “large-heartedness and alacrity” was missing from its response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has increased disturbingly, both in reach and speed.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi also targeted the BJP for 'spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred', thus, causing “grave damage” to social harmony in the country.

The CWC, which met for the second time in three weeks, was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, top leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and chief ministers of party ruled states.

The Congress president also said that the “constructive cooperation and suggestions” that she had given to the Central government on tackling the COVID-19 crisis were acted upon “partially and in a miserly way”.

“The Central Government does not appear to have a clear idea on how the situation will be managed after May 3. A lockdown of the present nature after that date would be even more devastating,” she cautioned.

"Grave damage is being done to our social harmony. Our party, we will have to work hard to repair that damage," she added.

Gandhi said certain sections of the society, such as farm labourers, migrant labourers, construction workers and those in the unorganised sector, are facing acute hardships. “Trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed,” she said.

“The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the Central Government is conspicuous by its absence,” Gandhi said.

She said the focus must continue to be on successfully engaging with health, food security and livelihood issues.

“We have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to testing, trace and quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality is poor,” she said.

Gandhi also flagged concerns over the Centre’s refusal to disburse funds it owed to the Congress-ruled states.

“Friends, the states and local governments are the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. Funds legitimately owed to our states have been held back,” the Congress President said.

Gandhi reiterated the Congress' demand of providing 10 kg of food grains, one kg of pulses and half a kg of sugar to each person of the family every month.

Flagging 12 crore job losses in the first phase of the lock down, she said unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remain at a standstill.

“It is imperative to provide at least Rs 7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis. Migrant labourers are still stranded, jobless and desperate to return home. They have been hit the hardest. They must be provided with food security and a financial safety net,” Gandhi said.

She demanded necessary facilities to farmers for the next round of kharif crops which will begin in the coming two months and a special MSME package since the sector employs 11 crore people and makes up one third of the GDP.