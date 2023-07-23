Bengal BJP holds protest over Malda stripping incident

BJP stages dharnas over stripping of two women in West Bengal's Malda

Police have registered a suo motu case and detained five persons in connection with the incident.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 23 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 16:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The BJP on Sunday staged dharnas in front of the West Bengal Assembly and the office of Malda Superintendent of Police in protest against the alleged assault and stripping of two women at a marketplace in the district.

Seeking the removal of Malda district SP, the BJP's legislative party members sat on a dharna in front of the Assembly. Five BJP MLAs, including Manoj Tigga and Shankar Ghosh, held placards and raised slogans demanding the removal of the SP over the incident that took place at Pakua Hat in Bamangola police station area earlier this week.

Also Read | Opposition vs Centre slugfest over Manipur intensifies as BJP rakes up Malda incident

Maldaha Uttar constituency's BJP MP Khagen Murmu also sat on a dharna with party workers outside the SP's office in Malda town. The sit-in demonstration of the BJP workers, which began on Saturday afternoon, continued on Sunday.

"The police must take stringent action against those involved in the gruesome act of assaulting and disrobing the women," he said.

"Police have also lathi-charged our protesting workers," he said.

Police have registered a suo motu case and detained five persons in connection with the incident.

A purported video of the incident showing a mob beating up the women mercilessly was shared on social media by Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell on Saturday.

In a tweet, Malviya claimed that two women were "stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly, while the police remained a mute spectator".

Rubbishing the charges, the Women and Child Health Minister Shashi Panja told reporters that the two were embroiled in a scuffle with other women who accused them of theft and women civic police volunteers who were present at the spot tried to stop them.

She accused the BJP of resorting to "diversionary tactics" by "hyping" a quarrel between local women over the selling of vegetables and allegations of theft.

"The scuffle has no political or caste overtones… BJP is unnecessarily making this a political issue," the minister asserted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Malda
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

The question after every mass shooting

The question after every mass shooting

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

 