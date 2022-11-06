'BJP to with in both upper and lower parts of Himachal'

BJP to win both upper and lower parts of Himachal: Amit Shah

During an election rally here in Kangra district, Shah also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto

PTI
PTI, Nagrota,
  • Nov 06 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 18:10 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting for HP Assembly polls in Kangra district. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday ahead of the Assembly polls on November 12.

During an election rally here in Kangra district, Shah also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto.

The state is divided into upper and lower Himachal. While Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur and Chamba form upper Himachal, the lower parts of the state comprise Chamba, Una, Kangra Bilaspur and Hamirpur. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

Interestingly, political leaders and supporters in the hill state generally make their inclination clear through their Himachali cap or topi. While the BJP leaders wear red caps, the Congress members wear green topis.

"This time, red topi will be the BJP and green topi will also be the BJP," Shah said, claiming that the saffron party will trounce the Congress in its bastion.

Also Read | UCC to be implemented in Himachal if BJP comes back to power: Amit Shah

Alleging that the Congress was involved in corruption during its tenure, Shah said, "Who will believe in their guarantees? They ruled for 10 years but only indulged in big scams. Now they are making guarantees to befool the innocent people of Himachal Pradesh."

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said his stature had grown globally.

The home minister claimed that when Indian students were stranded in Ukraine during its war with Russia, Modi had called up presidents of the two countries and asked them to stop the war for a couple of days so that Indians could be evacuated.

"This is unprecedented for the world. Our students were evacuated safely," Shah said.

The home minister also made a mention of the development work and government initiatives like Himcare health scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure safe drinking water.

Lauding Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Shah said the state attracted an investment of Rs 44,000 crore under his leadership.

The home minister has been holding a series of rallies in the state on Sunday as only six days are left for the polling.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Narendra Modi
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

Winsome wine

Winsome wine

A restless ride through life

A restless ride through life

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

 