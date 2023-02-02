BJP using money from LIC to benefit some leaders: WB CM

BJP using money from LIC, nationalised banks to benefit some leaders: Mamata Banerjee

Describing the Union budget as 'full of lies', Banerjee said the Centre was making tall claims with an eye on the 2024 general elections

PTI
PTI, Bardhaman,
  • Feb 02 2023, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 15:34 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using people’s money deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and nationalised banks to benefit some of its party leaders.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee terms Union Budget 2023 'anti-people' and 'opportunistic'

Speaking at a function in Purba Bardhaman district, the Trinamool Congress supremo lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the Union budget, saying that the share market witnessed a massive crash following the presentation of the budget on Wednesday.

"The share market witnessed a massive crash after the Union budget was presented… Telephone calls were made to some people asking them to pump in several thousand crores of rupees,” Banerjee said.

Describing the Union budget as "full of lies", Banerjee said the Centre was making tall claims with an eye on the 2024 general elections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 