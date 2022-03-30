BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat: Sisodia

BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 16:23 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to "kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection.

He was addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during which CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the protesters.

Also read: BJP report on Birbhum killings will weaken and interfere with CBI probe, says Mamata Banerjee

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia alleged.

He said the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

The activists of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines here, demanding an apology from him for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits, with the AAP alleging vandalism during the demonstration.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

BJP
AAP
Manish Sisodia
Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Politics
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

 