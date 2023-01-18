BRS workers' Hindi chant pitches KCR as national leader

BRS workers' Hindi chant pitches KCR as national leader

The stage was soaked in pink and performers, both men and women, were dressed in the same colour and they kept the crowd engaged

PTI
PTI, Khammam (T'gana),
  • Jan 18 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 17:39 ist
K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Amidst sloganeering by cadres on Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime's schemes on farmers' welfare, the first public meeting of the ruling BRS here on Wednesday went lively with political songs that hailed Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao's national emergence.

The venue of the meeting here, which teemed with enthusiastic cadres and office-bearers, echoed with political songs in Hindi and some of them cheered to the tune of "Ek do theen chaar, desh ke neta KCR."

Read | Vijayan calls for 'new resistance' against BJP rule

The party workers, familiar with slogans like "Jai Telangana and Jai jai KCR" in Telugu heard Hindi songs with fresh catchphrases like "Bhajapa ko hatayenge, Bhaarath ko Bachayenge."

The stage was soaked in pink and performers, both men and women, were dressed in the same colour and they kept the crowd engaged ahead of the arrival of leaders on the dais. Pink is the BRS's flag colour. 'Ab Ki Baar Kisaan Sarkaar' read a slogan and it was prominently displayed on the dais.

