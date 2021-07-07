Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet and their portfolios

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday carried out its first major rejig of Union Cabinet since May 2019.

In Modi's Cabinet 2.0, 43 ministers were inducted into the Cabinet, with 36 fresh faces.

Here are the portfolios that have been assigned to newly-inducted Union Ministers:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will monitor the Ministry of Science & Technology, while Home Minister Amit Shah will monitor the Ministry of Cooperation, in addition to the Home Ministry.

2. Hardeep Singh Puri gets Urban Development, Housing and Petroleum ministries.

3. Smriti Irani will be the Women and Child Development Minister, and will also look after Swacch Bharat Mission.

4. Piyush Goyal will monitor the Ministry of Commerce, in addition to the Ministry of Textile and the Ministry of Consumer Welfare.

5. Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the Minister of Railways as well as Minister of IT and Communication.

6. Mansukh Mandaviya will head the Ministry of Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.

7. Anurag Thakur will oversee the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with Youth Affairs.

8. Jyotiraditya Scindia will replace Hardeep Singh Puri as the Civil Aviation Minister.

9. Ramchandra Prasad Singh takes over as Minister of Steel.

10. Giriraj Singh will be the Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Panchayati Raj

11. Virendra Kumar will be the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

12. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi retains the post of Minister of Minority Affairs.

13. Sarbananda Sonowal will be Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH.

14. Narayan Tatu Rane will be Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

15. Pralhad Joshi will be Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal and Minister of Mines.

16. Dharmendra Pradhan will be Minister of Education, and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

17. Pashupati Kumar Paras will be Minister of Food Processing Industries

18. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be Minister of Jal Shakti.

19. Kiren Rijiju will be Minister of Law and Justice.

20. Raj Kumar Singh will be Minister of Power and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

21. Bhupender Yadav will be Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Labour and Employment.

22. Mahendra Nath Pandey will be Minister of Heavy Industries.

23. Parshottam Rupala will be Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

24. G Kishan Reddy will be Minister of Culture, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

25. Narendra Singh Tomar will remain Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

26. Nirmala Sitharaman will remain Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

27. Nitin Gadkari will remain Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

28. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will remain Minister of External Affairs.

29. Arjun Munda will be Minister of Tribal Affairs.

30. Rajnath Singh will remain Minister of Defence.

Here are the portfolios that have been assigned to newly-inducted Ministers of State:

1. Rao Inderjit Singh is Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

2. Jitendra Singh is Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy, and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

3. Shripad Yesso Naik will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

4. Faggansingh Kulaste will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

5. Prahalad Singh Patel will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

6.Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

7. Arjun Ram Meghwal will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

8. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

9. Krishan Pal will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Power, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

10. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways, Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

11. Ramdas Athawale will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

12. Niranjan Jyoti will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

13. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

14. Nityanand Rai will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

15. Pankaj Chaowdhary will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

16. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

17. S P Singh Baghel will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice.

18. Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

19. Shobha Karandlaje will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

20. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will be Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

21. Darshana Vikram Jardosh will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

22. V Muraleedharan will be Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

23. Meenakashi Lekhi will be Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

24. Som Parkash will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

25. Renuka Singh Saruta will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

26. Rameswar Teli will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

27. Kailash Choudhary will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

28. Annpurna Devi will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

29. A Narayanaswamy will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

30. Kaushal Kishore will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

31. Ajay Bhatt will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

32. B L Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

33. Ajay Kumar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

34. Devusinh Chauhan will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

35. Bhagwanth Khuba will be Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

36. Kapil Moreshwar Patil will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

37. Pratima Bhoumik will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

38. Subhas Sarkar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

39. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will be Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

40. Bharati Pravin Pawar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

41. Bishweswar Tudu will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

42. Shantanu Thakur will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

43. Munjapara Mahendrabhai will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH.

44. John Barla will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

45. L Murugan will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

46. Nisith Pramanik will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

47. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.