CAG to develop methods to check frauds in govt dept

PTI
New Delhi,
  Nov 21 2019
  • updated: Nov 21 2019, 20:06pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the conclave of Accountants General. (Photo by PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check fraud in government departments and play a role in making India a 5 trillion economy.

He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.

"CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud," he said, adding that the auditor can play a role in improving governance and efficiency.

Modi said the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy-making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis.

"Our target is to make evidence-based policymaking a part of governance by 2022," he said while stressing that India is gearing to become a 5 trillion economy.

He asked the CAG to develop technical tools to root out frauds in departments.

