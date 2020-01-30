Campaign ban on Union min Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma

The Election Commission on Thursday barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.

An EC official said the decision was taken as the poll panel was not satisfied with their reply to the show-cause notices.

West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

During an election rally here, Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.