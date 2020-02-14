Publicise welfare works of Modi govt, says Javadekar

Cartoon: Publicise welfare works of Modi government, says I&B minister Prakash Javadekar

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Feb 14 2020, 08:02am ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 08:02am ist

The central government has spent over Rs 3,800 crore on the publicity of government schemes over the last three years, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
