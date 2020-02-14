Cartoon: Publicise welfare works of Modi government, says I&B minister Prakash Javadekar

The central government has spent over Rs 3,800 crore on the publicity of government schemes over the last three years, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Read more
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)