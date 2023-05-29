Centre not discriminating against WB: State BJP chief

Centre not discriminating against Bengal: State BJP chief

Majumdar claimed that though the TMC government prevented land acquisition for highway expansion, the Centre never plugged funds for new highways in the state

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 29 2023, 11:28 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 12:07 ist
Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. Credit: Twitter/@DrSukantaBJP

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "pet phrase" of central discrimination against the eastern state was "wrong as facts and figures show the opposite".

Majumdar, while presenting the nine-year "report card" of the BJP government at the Centre on Sunday, said that from constructing roads to providing water connection to households, the Narendra Modi government has always helped the state.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee holds BJP responsible for brick-pelting on minister’s vehicle

He claimed that even though the faulty policy of the TMC government prevented land acquisition for highway expansion, the Centre never plugged the fund flow for building new highways in the state.

"Take the example of the slow pace of widening of National Highway 34. While it takes only five hours to reach Lucknow from Delhi, it takes around a whole day to reach Balurghat from Kolkata. Why is it so? There is no central discrimination in this," he said.

Majumdar said he wants the state to be known as a place of job-givers and not job-seekers. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal
Sukanta Majumdar
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

 