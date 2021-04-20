'Centre must put money into migrants' bank accounts'

Centre's responsibility to put money into migrant workers' bank accounts: Rahul Gandhi

'But will the government, blaming the people for spreading coronavirus, take such a public assistance measure?' the former Congress chief said

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 11:51 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Congress on Tuesday demanded financial assistance for migrant workers with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asserting that it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts.

As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown from Monday night amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal here to board the buses for their native places.

"Migrants are migrating once again. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Covid-19 chokes India | Bodies, grief pile on as nation stares at biggest crisis

"But will the government, blaming the people for spreading coronavirus, take such a public assistance measure?" the former Congress chief said. 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that looking at the horrifying Covid-19 situation, it was evident that the government would have to take tough decisions like imposing a lockdown, but migrant workers have once again been left to fend for themselves.

"Is this your plan? Policies should be such that they take care of everyone. Financial assistance to the poor, labourers and street hawkers is the need of the hour. Please do this," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress
COVID-19
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown

