Chidambaram faces ED arrest as SC rejects bail plea

In a blow to P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to overturn Delhi High Court's verdict denying anticipatory bail to the veteran Congress leader in the INX Media case.

The top court said anticipatory bail is not a fundamental right and the ruling paves way for the Enforcement Directorate to arrest Chidambaram. He has been in ED custody since August 21. The Supreme Court also said that the former Finance Minister can move a regular bail plea before trial court, for regular bail.

CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017. The Delhi High Court had on August 20, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED. If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, then he will be out on bail.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Grant of anticipatory bail to Chidambaram at this stage will hamper the investigation, it said. The investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct a probe into the case, the apex court added.

It also rejected Chidambaram's application for a direction to ED to produce transcripts of his questioning by the agency on three dates.