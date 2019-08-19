Chidambaram slams govt, alleges 'new normal' in J&K

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that there was a "new normal" in place.

"Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again," Chidambaram said.

"Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer," he said.

"If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir were placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.