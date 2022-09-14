Azad has become BJP's loyal soldier: Congress

Climate change has taken place, Azad has become BJP's loyal soldier: Congress

The Congress had slammed Azad, alleging that his DNA had been 'Modi-fied'

  • Sep 14 2022, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 07:56 ist

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party recently, saying "climate change" has taken place and he has become a "loyal soldier" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a tweet of a video clip of Azad, in which the former Congress leader is heard saying that he opposes the government's policies but does not abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi like Rahul Gandhi.

"Climate change ho gaya hai aur ab yeh janab BJP ke wafadaar sipahi ban gaye hain (climate change has taken place and this gentleman has become a loyal soldier of the BJP)," Ramesh tweeted.

Azad ended his five-decade association with the Congress last month, saying the party was comprehensively destroyed and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

The Congress had slammed Azad, alleging that his DNA had been "Modi-fied". The opposition party had also linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure. 

