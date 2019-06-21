CM asks new officers to use prudence with people

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday called upon the newly recruited state civil service officers to be patient and use prudence to solve the problems of people.

Patnaik said this while distributing appointment letters to the state civil service officers of 2017 batch. The civil service examination was conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission.

"You have to be patient and use prudence to solve the problems of people," Patnaik said adding that people are the center of all the governance initiatives. He said there are many flagship programs to bring visible changes in the lives of the people.

Noting that the government runs on the 3-T mantra, Patnaik elaborated saying that technology, transparency, and teamwork to bring about transformation. "This time we have added a new dimension to it and this is time," the chief minister said.

"Time is the most crucial factor which nobody can ignore. I am sure, all of you (officers) will diligently handle the issues by using the 5-Ts of our governance and measure up to the expectations of the people," Patnaik said.

Out of the 102 candidates successfully completing the examination, 42 are women and 4 belong to differently abled. While 36 candidates qualified for Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), nine Odisha Police Service (OPS) and 24 Odisha Finance Service (OFS).

Three candidates qualified for Odisha Cooperative Service, 20 for Odisha Revenue Service and 14 for Odisha Tax and Accounts Services.