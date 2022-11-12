Cong slams Centre over silence as Rajiv convicts walk

'Compromise with terrorist act': Congress slams Modi govt's silence as Rajiv Gandhi convicts walk free

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2022, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 18:46 ist
Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, arrives at Katpadi police station in Vellore. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government's "silence" on the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is a "compromise with the terrorist act".

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, serving life sentence in the case. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said there shouldn't be any sympathy towards terrorists.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan, five others set free

The Modi government's "reprehensible silence" on the release of the culprits of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination is a "compromise with the terrorist act", Venugopal said.

And those who applaud the release of these terrorists are, indeed, indirectly emboldening them, he added.

His remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, which is a Congress ally, and main opposition AIADMK welcomed the Supreme Court ruling.

The Congress on Friday had termed "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous" the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and said the apex court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India.

The Congress also said it disagreed with its former chief Sonia Gandhi, whose appeal helped in the commutation of death sentence of convict Nalini Sriharan, asserting that she was entitled to her personal views but the party's stand had been consistent on this over the years.

