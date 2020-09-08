Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to face dissenters in parliamentary panel meet

After Congress party members expressed dissent through an explosive letter last month, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will address some of these key party members and their concerns in a virtual meet, a first since the Working Committee meet held on August 24.

Twenty-three leaders, including senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, signed the letter that called for a revamping in leadership, party organisation and internal elections.

Along with the dissenters, Sonia Gandhi has also included her loyalists to be part of the meet.

Tuesday's meeting will most likley draw attention to the party's strategy during the Parliament session and the turmoil within the Congress party. The party has been questioning the Modi-led government on various issues, such as suspension of the Question Hour, a massive drop in the GDP and the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The group conducted a meeting last week without Sonia Gandhi to discuss these ongoing issues.

Although Sonia Gandhi said she has no ill feelings towards those who expressed differing opinions, she has distanced herself from them. The dissenters have been excluded from key promotions in the Congress and even in the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.