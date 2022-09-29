Congress Crisis Live: Race for party president post heats up as Digvijaya Singh joins contenders; Gehlot to meet Sonia today

With just two days left for filing nomination, the battle lines for the Congress president election are not clear yet but Digvijaya Singh appeared to be emerging as a new contender while a final word on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s prospects could finally emerge today. Meanwhile, Congress leader K C Venugopal on Wednesday said that there is no drama in Rajasthan and that "everything will be clear in a day or two." Stay tuned for live updates.