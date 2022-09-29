Congress Crisis Live: Race for party president post heats up as Digvijaya Singh joins contenders; Gehlot to meet Sonia today

With just two days left for filing nomination, the battle lines for the Congress president election are not clear yet but Digvijaya Singh appeared to be emerging as a new contender while a final word on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s prospects could finally emerge today. Meanwhile, Congress leader K C Venugopal on Wednesday said that there is no drama in Rajasthan and that "everything will be clear in a day or two." Stay tuned for live updates.
Bharat Jodo Yatra will go down in history as 'epitome of love, unity and Bhartiyata': Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party workers during the 18th day ofBharatJodoYatra in Malappuram. Credit: PTI Photo
Last phase of Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala begins, to enter Tamil Nadu in afternoon
Accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters,Congressleader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.
The foot march -- which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara here -- would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.
According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car. The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.
Digvijaya Singh reaches Delhi, likely to file nomination for Cong prez election today
SeniorCongressleader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president's post on Thursday, sources said.
AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi.
Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala.
No drama in Rajasthan, says K C Venugopal
Congress leader K C Venugopal on Wednesday said that there is no drama in Rajasthan and that "everything will be clear in a day or two."
Cong prez race heats up, Gehlot to meet Sonia today
With just two days left for filing nomination, the battle lines for the Congress president election are not clear yet but Digvijaya Singh appeared to be emerging as a new contender while a final word on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s prospects could finally emerge on Thursday.
