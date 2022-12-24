Congress irrelevant, trying to survive with Bharat Jodo Yatra: Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to save its existence as the party has "become irrelevant."

Speaking to ANI, the minister said: "No one can see India breaking up. The whole country is united and its strength is increasing."

"There is no question of panic for BJP, Congress has become irrelevant and is trying to save its existence through Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

Tomar added that Congress leaders cannot digest the fact that a new India is being built under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.