Congress launches 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign in Rajasthan

Under the outreach activity, the Congress flag would be unfurled in every village and party leaders would go door to door, interact with people

PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign in Rajasthan began on Thursday. Under the campaign, the party will reach out to the people of the state with its message.

The party leaders and workers took out marches at booth level. "The campaign began this morning which will continue for next two months. Rallies will be taken out at booth level across the state for strengthening the party," a state Congress spokesperson said.

Under the outreach activity, the Congress flag would be unfurled in every village and party leaders would go door to door, interact with people and inform them about the state's current situation, know about their problems and also inform about the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra took part in the march in the Jamwa Ramgarh constituency of Jaipur district.

On Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Dotasra will take a meeting of the party workers in Ajmer.

Check out DH's latest videos

