Congress President Poll Live: Congress is only party with system of electing President, says Jairam Ramesh

The race for the next Congress president is set with Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge and former Jharkhand MLA KN Tripathi filing their nominations, with Tharoor and Kharge being the frontrunners and Kharge having the support of the G-23 leaders of the party. The polls will be held on October 17. Stay tuned for live updates
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tondavadi Gate in Chamrajnagar
Tharoor rules out withdrawing from Cong president poll
It would be facetious to believe, although some in his party do think so, that Shashi Tharoor is contesting the Congress presidential elections merely for the publicity that might accrue to him. The uncharitable view is that October 19, the counting day, would be embarrassing for Tharoor, but the electoral contest would help the party showcase its internal democracy.
Read more
Congress is only party with system of electing President: Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that his party is the only one in the country which has a system for electing its President.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the Congress' greatest contribution to Indian politics has been consensus, and "when that is not made possible, we have an election".
"Only our party has the tradition of electing party President. The other parties do not have elections to this effect. Our party has a system. It does not matter whether Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge or former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor win the elections," he said. - IANS.