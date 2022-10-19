Congress Presidential Polls Live: Kharge or Tharoor? Grand old party set to get first non-Gandhi prez in 24 years
Congress Presidential Polls Live: Kharge or Tharoor? Grand old party set to get first non-Gandhi prez in 24 years
updated: Oct 19 2022, 08:35 ist
Congress will have a new president, who will be a non-Gandhi for the first time in 24 years, by Wednesday evening with the party all set to count the votes for the presidential polls. Track all the latest news and updates only on DH!
08:32
By when will the result be declared?
The result is expected by evening. A total of 9,497 out of 9,915 delegates have cast their votes in Delhi and state headquarters. A special polling booth was set up in the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp in Karnataka’s to enable voters, including Rahul Gandhi, participating in the yatra to cast their votes.
08:31
All arrangements for the counting of votes have been made by the party’s Central Election Authority headed by Madhusudan Mistry. Ballot boxes from the states have reached the Congress headquarters and are kept at the strong room.On Wednesday morning, the sealed boxes will be opened in the presence of election agents of both the candidates. All the votes will be mixed and then the counting will start.
08:12
Kharge's challenges as the Congress president
In more than one way, 80-year-oldMallikarjun Khargewill prove lucky for Congress. Counting votes is on October 19, but it seems all but certain Kharge will be the new Congress president. His election as the party president could help bury the dynasty tag on the party. His election itself signals that the grand old party has ultimately put on the thinking cap to regain the lost primacy in the Indian polity.
The counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.
07:52
New Congress President will have to settle Rajasthan CM issue
The first challenge before the newly-elected Congress President would be to resolve the ongoing tussle in Rajasthan and settle the issue of Chief Minister.
Both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot are asserting themselves - the former to retain the post and the latter to succeed him, but Pilot is silent and Gehlot is more vocal, unlike the Congress culture.
The results of the Congress President's election will be announced on Wednesday, and among the two contenders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, the former was the senior observer for Rajasthan when a section of MLAs engaged in virtual rebellion by boycotting the CLP meeting.
However, the Gandhis were upset with the revolt-like situation but Gehlot came and apologised to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and it was decided that the issue of leadership would be kept in abeyance till new President is elected.
07:51
DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm
By when will the result be declared?
The result is expected by evening. A total of 9,497 out of 9,915 delegates have cast their votes in Delhi and state headquarters. A special polling booth was set up in the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp in Karnataka’s to enable voters, including Rahul Gandhi, participating in the yatra to cast their votes.
All arrangements for the counting of votes have been made by the party’s Central Election Authority headed by Madhusudan Mistry. Ballot boxes from the states have reached the Congress headquarters and are kept at the strong room.On Wednesday morning, the sealed boxes will be opened in the presence of election agents of both the candidates. All the votes will be mixed and then the counting will start.
Kharge's challenges as the Congress president
In more than one way, 80-year-oldMallikarjun Khargewill prove lucky for Congress. Counting votes is on October 19, but it seems all but certain Kharge will be the new Congress president. His election as the party president could help bury the dynasty tag on the party. His election itself signals that the grand old party has ultimately put on the thinking cap to regain the lost primacy in the Indian polity.
Read more
The counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.
New Congress President will have to settle Rajasthan CM issue
The first challenge before the newly-elected Congress President would be to resolve the ongoing tussle in Rajasthan and settle the issue of Chief Minister.
Both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot are asserting themselves - the former to retain the post and the latter to succeed him, but Pilot is silent and Gehlot is more vocal, unlike the Congress culture.
The results of the Congress President's election will be announced on Wednesday, and among the two contenders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, the former was the senior observer for Rajasthan when a section of MLAs engaged in virtual rebellion by boycotting the CLP meeting.
However, the Gandhis were upset with the revolt-like situation but Gehlot came and apologised to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and it was decided that the issue of leadership would be kept in abeyance till new President is elected.
DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm
Click to view
Kharge or Tharoor? Congress set to have its next president today
Congress will have a new president, who will be a non-Gandhi for the first time in 24 years, by Wednesday evening with the party all set to count the votes for the presidential polls.
Read more