Congress protests in Guwahati over action against Rahul

Congress protests in Guwahati over action against Rahul

Congress leaders, including legislators, began their 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march from the MLA Housing Complex but were stopped by the police near the state secretariat

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Mar 25 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 21:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Congress members demonstrated in Guwahati on Saturday, protesting the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP following his conviction in a defamation case by a Gujarat court.

Congress leaders, including legislators, began their 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march from the MLA Housing Complex but were stopped by the police near the state secretariat.

Read | Rahul Gandhi thanks Opposition parties for support, appeals to them to work together

As the protestors tried to break through the police barricades, they were shoved into a bus and taken to the Chachal protest ground, about 5 km from where they began the march.

Among those detained were leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, deputy leader Rakibul Hussain and functionaries of the Mahila Morcha, NSUI and other mass organisations of the party.

"Rahul Gandhi was disqualified to prevent him from exposing the illegalities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani in Parliament," Saikia alleged.

"We demand that the dignity of Parliament must be restored. Rahul must be allowed to speak in the House," he said.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Assam
Gautam Adani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

A tai chi journey

A tai chi journey

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 