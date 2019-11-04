Congress seeks to put BSY's audio clip into SC record

Congress party on Monday sought to put on record before the Supreme Court a purported conversation of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, allegedly admitting role of party president Amit Shah in dissident activities that led to fall of JDS-Congress government.

The top court agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana, on behalf of Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao. He said this would have a material bearing on adjudication of the writ petitions filed by disqualified MLAs of Karnataka.

The court said judgement had already been reserved in the plea by disqualified MLAs against the order by the then Speaker.

Justice Ramana also observed in public life, politicians did make statements. But as Sibal insisted to put the tape recorded conversation into record, Justice Ramana said he would request the CJI to set up the special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari on Tuesday.

