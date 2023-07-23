Cong slams govt over Cheetah reintroduction programme

Congress slams government over its handling of Cheetah reintroduction programme

The Modi government is busy instituting gag orders on scientists and forest officers, Ramesh alleged.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2023, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 13:58 ist
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hit out at the government over its handling of the Cheetah reintroduction programme, saying that if science rather than vanity had been put at the forefront of the project "we may not have witnessed the current tragedy".

A male cheetah Suraj, translocated from Africa, died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh earlier this month, taking the number of cheetahs that have died at the park in Sheopur district since March this year to eight.

Also Read: NTCA statement on cheetah deaths 'political', mocks conservation science, says Jairam Ramesh

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Ramesh shared a media report which claimed that Indian wildlife authorities have imposed a gag order on “all concerned associated” with the cheetah introduction project.

"Stephen J O' Brien is a distinguished molecular biologist. He is also a dedicated conservationist who uses genetics to protect endangered species. I had spent considerable time with him in 2009 to understand the genetic history of the cheetah. His book makes for fascinating reading," Ramesh said in a tweet.

"If only science had been put at the forefront of the Cheetah reintroduction project in India rather than vanity and showmanship, we may not have witnessed the current tragedy," he said.

Instead, the Modi government is busy instituting gag orders on scientists and forest officers, Ramesh alleged.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian politcs
Congress
BJP
cheetah
Kuno National Park
Jairam Ramesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Households in Covid hit areas bought more gold: Study

Households in Covid hit areas bought more gold: Study

The question after every mass shooting

The question after every mass shooting

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

 