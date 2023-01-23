Cong to use full power to restore J&K as a state: Rahul

Congress will use its full power to get statehood reinstated: Rahul Gandhi in Jammu and Kashmir

Gandhi, who met a cross section of people from Jammu and Kashmir during his yatra, said J&K has the highest level of unemployment in the country

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 23 2023, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 17:14 ist
Gandhi said Jammu and Kashmir has the highest level of unemployment in the country. Youngsters aspire to become engineers, doctors and lawyers but they find they cannot, he said. Credit: PTI Photo

The demand for statehood is Jammu and Kashmir's biggest issue and the Congress will use "our full power" to get it reinstated, party MP Rahul Gandhi said on Monday as his Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived here to a grand welcome.

Gandhi, who met a cross section of people from Jammu and Kashmir during his yatra, said J&K has the highest level of unemployment in the country.

"The Congress party will fully support you and your statehood (demand). To reinstate statehood, the Congress will use our full power," Gandhi told a gathering at the Satwari Chowk here.

"Statehood is your biggest issue. There is no big issue as big as statehood. Your right has been snatched," he said.

Also Read — Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect country's freedom, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said he spoke to a cross section of people from J&K during his yatra and they raised their issues. He said they told him that their voices are not being heard by the administration. "The entire trade is being run by outsiders and people of J&K watch them sitting haplessly," he said.

Gandhi said Jammu and Kashmir has the highest level of unemployment in the country. Youngsters aspire to become engineers, doctors and lawyers but they find they cannot, he said.

"There was another way (to get employment) earlier. It was with the Army. It has also been closed now by a new scheme, called Agniveer, introduced by BJP. That path is also now closed," he said.

In August 2019, the NDA government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed the state be divided into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir
India Politics

What's Brewing

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

 