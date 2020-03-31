Coronavirus: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar demands Rs 25,000 crore package from Centre

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday sought a Rs 25,000 crore package from the Centre for the state due to health and economic crises looming against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Pawar, also the state's finance minister, made the demand in a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Centre's state incharge Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He said the Centre should clear dues of Rs 16,654 crore under various heads.

"The state is facing a crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus outbreak, and business activities including industries, trade and service sector has come to standstill. It has adversely affected the state's income," Pawar said.

"The Centre's dues are part of the subsidy and financial assistance which amounts to Rs 14,967 crore and share of state in various taxes which is Rs 1,687 crore," he said.