Daylight robbery in Muthoot Finance, one dead

In a shocking incident of a broad daylight robbery attempt, a computer engineer of Muthoot Finance was killed in Nashik city by a gang of armed and masked robbers on Friday.

The incident took place between 11 and 11.30 am at the Muthoot Finance Ltd office near City Centre Mall in Untwadi area of Nashik.

The robbers, however, failed to loot anything from the office of one of the largest gold financing companies.

The deceased was identified as Sajju Samuel (32), who hailed from Kerala.

Three persons— branch manager C B Deshpande (64), another employee Kailash Jain (25) and one customer— were injured.

They were taken to the Nashik civil hospital.

The five robbers, all wearing masks, carried axes and pistols.

When the incident took place, five employees and eight customers were present at the office.

Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil said that detailed investigations have been launched.

According to initial investigations, the robbers wanted to loot cash. However, one of the employees pressed the siren after which the robbers panicked and fired five rounds and later escaped.

The Nashik police immediately summoned forensic experts and pressed the dog squad in action. CCTV footage of the office and neighbouring places is being secured.