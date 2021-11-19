Hope Centre reverses illegal changes in J&K too: Mufti

Decision to repeal farm laws welcome step, hope Centre reverses illegal changes in J&K too: Mehbooba

Mufti alleged that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken by the ruling BJP party only to please its voters

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 19 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 21:36 ist

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the Centre's decision to repeal three contentious farm laws is a welcome step and expressed hope that the Union government "course corrects" and "reverses the illegal changes" made in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.

"Decision to repeal farm laws & an apology is a welcome step, even though it stems from electoral compulsions & fear of drubbing in elections. Ironical that while BJP needs to please people in rest of India for votes, punishing & humiliating Kashmiris satisfies their major vote bank," she wrote on Twitter.

Also, Read | Farmers' fury trumps Modi's strongman style

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief alleged that the decision on August 5, 2019, to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories was taken by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only to please its voters.

"Desecrating Indian constitution to dismember & disempower J&K was done only to please their voters. I hope they course correct here too & reverse the illegal changes made in J&K since August 2019," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said. 

