'Worrying': AAP on Sidhu calling Pak PM his 'bada bhai'

'Deeply worrying': AAP on Sidhu calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan his 'bada bhai'

Raghav Chadha asked if Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi do not value the martyrdom of Indian soldiers

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 20 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 22:04 ist
Raghav Chadha. Credit: PTI file photo

The AAP on Saturday said it is "deeply worrying" after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was heard saying in a purported video that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is like an "elder brother" to him.

Hitting out at the Congress, co-in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha asked if Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi do not value the martyrdom of Indian soldiers.

"Deeply worrying that Punjab's ruling party chief & Chief Minister are professing their love for Pak PM & Pakistan - a country that exports terror, executes terror modules, sends tiffin bombs & drones arms/drugs into Punjab," he said in a tweet.

"Do Sidhu and Channi not value the martyrdom of our jawans?" Chadha asked.

The AAP's reaction came after a purported video of Sidhu being welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan went viral on the social media. In the video, the cricketer-turned-politician was heard saying Khan is like a "bada bhai" (elder brother) to him and that he loves him a lot.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu offered prayers at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and stressed on the "opening of a new friendship chapter" and trade between the two countries.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Raghav Chadha
Aam Aadmi Party
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Imran Khan
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 